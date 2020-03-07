Video

In 20 years local commercial radio has gone from 40% of the market to less than 25%, and many stations have disappeared or been absorbed into consolidated "network centres".

With the majority of commercial stations reducing their local output, in some areas the BBC has been the only remaining local broadcaster.

Chris Burns, head of audio and digital for BBC England, said in the future content could be delivered in "bite-sized form" using tools such as the BBC Sounds service.

Video journalist: Richard Latto