Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Local radio 'needs to find new ways to reach audiences'
In 20 years local commercial radio has gone from 40% of the market to less than 25%, and many stations have disappeared or been absorbed into consolidated "network centres".
With the majority of commercial stations reducing their local output, in some areas the BBC has been the only remaining local broadcaster.
Chris Burns, head of audio and digital for BBC England, said in the future content could be delivered in "bite-sized form" using tools such as the BBC Sounds service.
Video journalist: Richard Latto
-
07 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-51725440/local-radio-needs-to-find-new-ways-to-reach-audiencesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window