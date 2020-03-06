Alanis Morissette: Ironically, I'm the grammar police
Alanis Morissette's debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old

It's 25 years since Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill made her a household name - and to mark the anniversary she's going on tour.

She spoke to the BBC about the hit album, the Broadway show based on it, and juggling motherhood with her career.

  • 06 Mar 2020
