Piano competition founder did not want to retire

Dame Fanny Waterman did not want to retire from the competition she founded
Dame Fanny Waterman, who ran the world-renowned Leeds International Piano competition for more than half a century, says she was "hurt" to be asked to retire and has criticised the decision as "misguided".
Dame Fanny stepped down five years ago at the age of 95. At the time she said in a news release: "I feel ready... to hand over the reins." But that was not true, she says now.
16 Mar 2020
