Coronavirus puts film industry in ‘turmoil’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus puts film industry in ‘turmoil’

The plight of the film industry as it confronts coronavirus may pale in comparison to the human toll the disease has been taking - but in some parts of the world the movie business is being severely affected.

From deserted cinemas to the cancellation of major movie-related events, the virus has been causing havoc with the global film industry.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

  • 12 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Berlin's historic presence in the movies