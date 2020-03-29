Top 5 memes to archive in a museum

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Memes should be archived in a museum'
Internet memes are being widely circulated as people around the world are staying indoors.
Memes, a type of media that spreads and goes viral online, are often amusing but could they have broader cultural significance?
Should an image of a woman shouting at a cat or a hefty sheep be archived in a museum? Arran Rees from the University of Leeds thinks so.
Produced and edited: Ian Casey
Camera: James Wignall
-
29 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window