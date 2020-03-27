Charli XCX: Prioritise the vulnerable not celebrities

Media player
Charli XCX on coronavirus: Prioritise the vulnerable not celebrities
Charli XCX has told the Coronavirus Newscast programme that those who are “more likely to be drastically affected” are “really the priority right now” to receive home testing kits – not celebrities.
The singer was speaking while self-isolating in her Los Angeles home.
You can listen to the whole episode on BBC Sounds.
27 Mar 2020
