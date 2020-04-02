Film-makers show life in coronavirus confinement
Ten short films made by Greek directors confined by the coronavirus pandemic have just been completed.

The shorts reflect the concerns of the directors who only filmed within their homes.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 02 Apr 2020
