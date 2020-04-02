Coronavirus: Top tips for culture from your sofa

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Culture from your sofa: Five best activities to see or hear online for free
From DJ sets to virtually visiting the Vatican, Arts editor Will Gombertz presents culture from your sofa - five free online activities to immerse yourself in when social distancing.
-
02 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-52124267/culture-from-your-sofa-five-best-activities-to-see-or-hear-online-for-freeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window