How Russian ballet continues without a theatre
Coronavirus: How Russia's ballet wasn't shut down despite lockdown

In Russia, like the UK, measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus have resulted in the shut down of entertainment venues.

But for dancers of the Mikhailovsky Theatre, the show - despite isolation - goes on.

BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg reports.

  • 09 Apr 2020
