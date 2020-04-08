‘Baking and The Sims’ help Little Mix in lockdown
Little Mix's Jade and Leigh-Anne say baking, The Sims, dog walking and keeping in touch with family have been helping them keep busy while staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

They say they've had "more engagement with the fans than ever" as they've increased their activity on social media.

