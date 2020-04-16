Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Even Hollywood stars have video call troubles
Actor Michael Sheen had a video chat malfunction at the start of his interview on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Presenter Emma Barnett had to remind him to look into the camera during the live interview instead of pointing it towards his ceiling light.
The actor also explained (and demonstrated) getting into character as Chris Tarrant, who he plays in the ITV drama ‘Quiz’, plus revealed how he's been mistaken for fellow actor Martin Sheen for his entire career.
This clip is originally from Emma Barnett on Thursday 16 April 2020.
-
16 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-52312543/even-hollywood-stars-have-video-call-troublesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window