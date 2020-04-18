National Youth Orchestra's Ode to Joy across Britain

Media player
National Youth Orchestra's Ode to Joy across Great Britain
The orchestra's 164 musicians joined together to perform the classic piece in a show of solidarity, dedicated to everyone in need of a "musical pick-me-up".
They were joined by Marin Alsop, music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, who conducted from her home in the US.
18 Apr 2020
