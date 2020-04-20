Damien Hirst: Raising money and spirits
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Damien Hirst’s rainbow giveaway

Damien Hirst has created two new artworks in response to the coronavirus.

One is to raise money for charity and the other is to raise spirits.

Damien explains how the current situation has inspired him.

  • 20 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Toby, 10, thanks NHS in 100 pictures