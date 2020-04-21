The artists painting front-line workers for free

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Artist Tom Croft paints NHS key worker portraits for free
It started off as an online post and now has lead to artists giving away free portraits to front-line workers around the world.
Artist Tom Croft offered to paint a key worker's portrait in a post on Instagram. Having completed his painting of A&E nurse Harriet Durkin, he has now introduced 500 artists to their subjects, who work on the front line in the fight against coronavirus.
Reporting Will Gompertz, editing Alex Stanger
-
21 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-52319539/coronavirus-artist-tom-croft-paints-nhs-key-worker-portraits-for-freeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window