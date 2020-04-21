The artists painting front-line workers for free

Video

It started off as an online post and now has lead to artists giving away free portraits to front-line workers around the world.

Artist Tom Croft offered to paint a key worker's portrait in a post on Instagram. Having completed his painting of A&E nurse Harriet Durkin, he has now introduced 500 artists to their subjects, who work on the front line in the fight against coronavirus.

Reporting Will Gompertz, editing Alex Stanger