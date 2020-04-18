Captain Tom Moore releases fundraising single
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release

Captain Tom Moore has teamed up with Michael Ball for a fundraising cover of You'll Never Walk Alone.

The 99-year-old war veteran has already raised more than £20m by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

  • 18 Apr 2020
Go to next video: The story of Captain Tom Moore's walk