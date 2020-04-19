Stars come out for Together At Home
More than 100 stars have taken part in the Together At Home concert.

Lady Gaga organised the online gig to celebrate front-line workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Highlights from the eight hour gig will be shown on BBC One at 19.15 to 21.15BST on Sunday.

