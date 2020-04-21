Media player
Coronavirus: Radiohead's Ed O'Brien goes solo during pandemic
He’s best-known as a guitarist in one of the world’s most revered rock bands, Radiohead. Now, Ed O’Brien is taking centre stage, releasing his first solo album, “Earth”.
But with a pandemic cancelling tours, gigs and festivals, that stage is looking very different to the one he’s used to. He discusses how Covid-19 is changing the music industry, and why he thinks he may have caught the virus himself.
21 Apr 2020
