Radiohead's Ed O'Brien goes solo during pandemic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Radiohead's Ed O'Brien goes solo during pandemic

He’s best-known as a guitarist in one of the world’s most revered rock bands, Radiohead. Now, Ed O’Brien is taking centre stage, releasing his first solo album, “Earth”.

But with a pandemic cancelling tours, gigs and festivals, that stage is looking very different to the one he’s used to. He discusses how Covid-19 is changing the music industry, and why he thinks he may have caught the virus himself.

  • 21 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Music therapy for high-risk children