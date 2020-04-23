Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Feel good movies: Singin' in the Rain to Wall-E
In these challenging times cinema can play an important role in providing us with an escape and comfort.
BBC Culture film critic Nicholas Barber picks movies which make for good viewing in these pandemic times.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
23 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-52380755/feel-good-movies-singin-in-the-rain-to-wall-eRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window