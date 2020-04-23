Best-selling authors on their lockdown reads
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Book recommendations from today's top selling authors

According to research by the Reading Agency charity, a third of the nation are reading more during the lockdown.

Inspired by the statistics, the BBC arts editor Will Gompertz spoke to best-selling authors Margaret Atwood, Adam Kay, Maggie O'Farrell, Bernardine Evaristo and Matt Haig, to find out what their lockdown reading list is.

  • 23 Apr 2020
Go to next video: What's behind our strange lockdown dreams?