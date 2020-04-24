Video

This week marks William Shakespeare's birthday and one month since the UK entered into lockdown to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Shakespeare, who was born in 1564, endured a life chequered by outbreaks of plague. It is believed Shakespeare wrote some of his most well known plays, including King Lear, during a period of lockdown when his theatre was closed.

To mark the playwright's birthday, which is also Shakespeare Day, some of Britain’s most famous Shakespearean actors, including Dame Judi Dench, read from an excerpt of Richard II.

