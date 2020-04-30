How Hollywood stars are responding to lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Hollywood stars are responding to lockdown

With film production shut down, movie releases postponed and no concerts, celebrities have found themselves with a lot of time on their hands.

Some have engaged in acts of altruism - others have not as Talking Movies’ Kizzy Cox reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

