YouTubers dance, cook, quiz in livestream for NHS

Saffron Barker, Big Narstie and Yammy are among the stars who have taken part in a four-hour YouTube livestream to raise money for the NHS.

They were each set a challenge to complete by the end of stream on Thursday.

There was dancing, laughs, and tips and tricks on how to stay positive during lockdown.

