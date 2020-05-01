YouTubers dance, cook, quiz in livestream for NHS

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stream #WithMe: YouTubers dance, cook and quiz in livestream for NHS
Saffron Barker, Big Narstie and Yammy are among the stars who have taken part in a four-hour YouTube livestream to raise money for the NHS.
They were each set a challenge to complete by the end of stream on Thursday.
There was dancing, laughs, and tips and tricks on how to stay positive during lockdown.
This video is available to UK users only.
Read more: 7 highlights from YouTube's Stream #WithMe fundraiser
-
01 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-52508441/stream-withme-youtubers-dance-cook-and-quiz-in-livestream-for-nhsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window