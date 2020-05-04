Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Lockdown Orchestra performs You Got The Love
The BBC's orchestras and singers are asking the public to join them for a mass rendition of Candi Staton's gospel classic You Got The Love.
More than 100 musicians recorded this backing track for amateur musicians to play along with.
You can find out how to submit an entry on the BBC's Get Creative website.
04 May 2020
