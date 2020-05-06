Kraftwerk appear on Tomorrow's World in 1975

Kraftwerk appear on Tomorrow's World
Video

Kraftwerk demonstrate Autobahn's “machinemusik" on Tomorrow's World in 1975, the band's first British TV appearance.

The Guardian newspaper put Kraftwerk's appearance at number one in its list of "50 key events in the history of dance music", compiled in 2011.

  • 06 May 2020