The Last Dance: 'I did not anticipate this reaction'
The director of hit Netflix documentary The Last Dance, Jason Hehir, has spoken to the BBC about why he thinks the series has been so successful and the techniques he used when interviewing basketball legend Michael Jordan.
06 May 2020
