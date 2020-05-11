The little theatre with the big lockdown following

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Making puppet theatres from lockdown parcel packaging
Like many other venues forced to shut their doors due to coronavirus, puppeteers The Little Angel Theatre have had to up their online presence.
They've been overwhelmed by the response.
Video journalist Alex Stanger
11 May 2020
