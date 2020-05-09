Little Richard: 'Architect of rock 'n' roll' dies

Media player
Pioneering rock 'n' roll singer Little Richard has died at the age of 87, the musician's family has confirmed.
The singer, born in Georgia as Richard Wayne Penniman, was among the first group of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.
09 May 2020
