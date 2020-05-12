War Horse author's words of hope
Michael Morpurgo's submission in The Book of Hopes aims to 'lift'

Michael Morpurgo is just one of more than 100 people who have contributed to The Book of Hopes.

Children's author Katherine Rundell came up with the idea for the book to inspire children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The contributions can be read and seen for free on the National Literary Trust's website.

It's hoped it will be eventually published to raise money for NHS charities.

