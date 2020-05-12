Buck’s Fizz members sing with BBC correspondent

Video

The Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled for the first time in its 64-year history because of coronavirus. It was due to be held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

To pay tribute, BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg has joined The Fizz members Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston, for a rendition of the 1981 Eurovision winning song Making Your Mind Up.

Producer: Will Vernon

Camera/edit: Matthew Goddard