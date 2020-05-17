Media player
Actor Leslie Jordan on his lockdown Instagram fame
Emmy Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan has become a lockdown Instagram hit, with more than four million followers.
The actor started posting funny stories of working alongside Lady Gaga, Dylan McDermott and a host of other stars.
He is best known for his roles in Will and Grace, American Horror Story and The Cool Kids. He is currently working on Call Me Kat, based on the British sitcom Miranda.
Leslie told the BBC's Claudia Redmond he was enjoying all the attention.
17 May 2020
