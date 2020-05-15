'Why I'm downloading pirated films in lockdown'

Video

Film piracy has surged during the coronavirus pandemic with some countries seeing record-breaking increases in illegal downloads.

The movie industry, which is losing billions of dollars annually because of piracy, is now bracing for additional reductions in revenue.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook speaks to "Freddy" a man who is watching illegal downloads and Jonathan Yunger, the co-founder Millennium Films who explains how piracy is affecting his industry.

