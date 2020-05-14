Brooker: 'The world's stolen my nightmare fuel'

Media player
Charlie Brooker on coronavirus: 'It's like the world has stolen my nightmare fuel'
Satirist Charlie Brooker spoke to BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis about the magnitude of coronavirus, life imitating fiction and his new show, Antiviral Wipe.
Watch Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe on BBC Two on 14 May at 21:00 or catch up on the iPlayer.
14 May 2020
