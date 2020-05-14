'It hurts': Kim Cattrall on theatre closures

Video

Kim Cattrall fondly remembers an inspirational trip to her local theatre in Liverpool, as she talks about the importance of regional theatre.

The Sex and the City actress says regional theatre may be ''lost'' as a result of closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after one such theatre, The Nuffield Theatre Southampton, went into administration.

She spoke to BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz about her fears for the stage.

