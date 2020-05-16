'I'm missing the bubble'

Video

As the winner of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Duncan Laurence should have been at the heart of this year's show in Rotterdam.

But with the competition cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, he's facing a quiet weekend instead.

Laurence spoke to the BBC's Sophie van Brugen about what it's like to be missing out, and how the UK might improve its chances in future years.

