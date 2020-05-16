Highlights from Eurovision 2020 celebration show

Media player
Eurovision 2020: Highlights from celebration show, Europe Shine A Light
Eurovision stars past and present have come together for a celebration show, on the night that this year's cancelled contest would have taken place.
The annual song contest was due to take place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, but was called off amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The live show honoured all 41 songs that would have competed this year, and ended on a singalong of Love Shine A Light, the UK's winning song from 1997.
16 May 2020
