Line of Duty team on life under lockdown
Filming on BBC drama Line of Duty was suspended after four weeks of filming due to the coronavirus crisis.
In the meantime, the team behind the show released a short promotional video for charity.
Writer Jed Mercurio and actor Vicky McClure have been telling Andrew Marr how that came about, and speaking about what's next for the show as lockdown continues.
17 May 2020
