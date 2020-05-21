KSI on fighting Jake Paul: 'I need to humble him'

Video

YouTuber KSI has told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake that a potential fight with Jake Paul "needs to happen ".

KSI made his professional boxing debut last year, beating Jake Paul's brother Logan on a split decision at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

He said: "He's beaten my brother, he's beaten one of my best mates so it needs to happen I can't just duck him, I can't just hide away from him.

"I need to let him know who's boss, and who's the king of this YouTube boxing thing."

