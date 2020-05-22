Keith Urban on his lockdown drive-in concert
Could drive-in concerts be the way forward for musicians wanting to play to live audiences?

One star who's tried it is country musician Keith Urban. He performed a secret show to around 200 front-line healthcare workers last week in Tennessee.

