Keith Urban on his lockdown drive-in concert
Could drive-in concerts be the way forward for musicians wanting to play to live audiences?
One star who's tried it is country musician Keith Urban. He performed a secret show to around 200 front-line healthcare workers last week in Tennessee.
22 May 2020
