Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hadley's delight after 'mispronunciation row' resolved
Tony Hadley has told BBC Radio 5 Live how he intervened after a Singapore radio station controversially denied a caller a $10,000 prize after it said he’d mispronounced Hadley’s name.
Speaking to 5 Live’s Adrian Chiles, the Spandau Ballet singer said his name “isn’t the most difficult to pronounce” so he initially thought it was a TV windup when Muhammad Shalehan contacted him to confirm the pronunciation of his name.
The radio station has since reversed its decision and has given Muhammad his prize money.
-
22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-52772985/hadley-s-delight-after-mispronunciation-row-resolvedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window