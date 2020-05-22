Media player
Coronavirus: Eavesdropping on a W1A lockdown Zoom meeting
The BBC executives of comedy hit W1A have been reunited for a one-off Zoom meeting.
The clip, made by some of the show's cast and its writer, aims to "cheer people up" during lockdown and can be seen in full on YouTube.
22 May 2020
