Eavesdropping on a W1A lockdown Zoom meeting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Eavesdropping on a W1A lockdown Zoom meeting

The BBC executives of comedy hit W1A have been reunited for a one-off Zoom meeting.

The clip, made by some of the show's cast and its writer, aims to "cheer people up" during lockdown and can be seen in full on YouTube.

  • 22 May 2020
Go to next video: William and Kate join care home bingo session