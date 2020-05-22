W1A’s lockdown return

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Eavesdropping on a W1A lockdown zoom meeting
The cast and writer of W1A reunited for a one-off zoom meeting to "cheer people up" during the coronavirus lockdown.
The full clip can be found on YouTube.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google
-
22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-52773900/coronavirus-eavesdropping-on-a-w1a-lockdown-zoom-meetingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window