Tony Hall: BBC should have roots across the nation

Tony Hall: The BBC should have roots across the nation
The BBC's Director General Tony Hall has said that a greater proportion of what the corporation does should come from outside London.
During an interview on the Andrew Marr show, Lord Hall also highlighted the role the BBC has played in supporting and providing information to the public during the Covid-19 crisis - in particular local radio stations which have been helping communities across the country.
24 May 2020
