The blind teenager who's a BGT favourite

The blind teen who's a favourite to win Britain's Got Talent
A blind 15-year-old girl has become one of the bookies' favourites to win this year's Britain's Got Talent, which starts this weekend.
Sirine Jahangir, who lost her sight at the age of 10, impressed judges with her singing and piano-playing during audition rounds for the reality show.
The preliminary episodes of the series were recorded before the coronavirus lockdown came into effect.
Sirine spoke to BBC Asian Network's Shabnam Mahmood.
28 May 2020
