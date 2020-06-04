Media player
We Are One: A global online film festival launches
The coronavirus pandemic has seen film festivals turning virtual to show their offerings.
Now a 10-day global film festival is underway on the video-sharing platform YouTube.
We Are One: A Global Film Festival is showing more than 100 movies drawn from some of the world’s top film festivals.
Money raised from the festival will go to Covid-19 relief efforts.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News
04 Jun 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window