Footage shows secret 'Covid raves'

Video

Hundreds of people have attended three all-night events in London and it's understood more are planned.

BBC Radio 5 Live's Investigations Unit was tipped off about raves being advertised on a private Instagram page.

Police say they attended two of the gatherings but no arrests were made.

The organisers dispute the events are raves and claim it is a community of people exercising to house music.

They say the events are not for profit and they will be implementing safety measures such as PPE for staff and taking the temperature of those attending before they are allowed in.

Even with these steps in place, such events are currently not allowed.