Chernobyl tops Bafta TV awards nominations

Chernobyl leads the field at this year's Bafta Television Awards, with 14 nominations.
The Sky Atlantic miniseries, which was heavily praised by critics, was based on the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
04 Jun 2020
