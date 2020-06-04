Video

There are few industries worse affected by Covid-19 than theatre. The London West End theatres have problems, but the crisis is also severe for Britain's regional theatres.

BBC Radio 4’s PM programme is to follow the Nottingham Playhouse for the next six months, right up to the theatre’s pantomime season, to hear how they adapt to life after coronavirus.

The theatre's current plan is to re-open in November with an adaptation of A Christmas Carol by actor and writer Mark Gatiss. He's been telling presenter Evan Davis about how regional theatre should be valued.