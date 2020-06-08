Telling my brother's Windrush scandal story

Video

Anthony Bryan had lived and worked in Britain for 50 years when he was suddenly detained and almost deported.

His brother, novelist Stephen S Thompson, has now told his story in a feature-length TV drama exploring the Windrush scandal.

Thompson says his brother initially did not believe what was happening, and eventually spent nearly three years trying to prove he had the right to stay in the UK.

The government has said more than 160 people may have been wrongly detained or deported. More than 1,270 claims have been made to a compensation scheme.

Sitting in Limbo aired on BBC One at 20:30 BST on Monday and is available on the BBC iPlayer. The Secret Windrush Files is on BBC Two at 20:15 on 13 June, and then on iPlayer.

