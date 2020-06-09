Why I am writing a musical with Elton John on Zoom

Video

The British playwright and screenwriter James Graham is using lockdown to work on a new musical with singer and songwriter Sir Elton John.

Mr Graham told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur the musical was about US televangelists in Ronald Reagan's 1980s America and how they became some of the biggest ministries in the world.

But the coronavirus pandemic is making it harder to write: "It is not easy. None of the great 20th Century musicals were written over Skype and Zoom," said Mr Graham.

He and Sir Elton are sharing ideas over Zoom. They hope to finish the musical in lockdown so it could be seen next year when theatres reopen.

