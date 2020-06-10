'I really felt this weight on my shoulders'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drama school racism: 'I really felt this weight on my shoulders'

Actress Shaniqua Okwok is one of 240 former Royal Central School of Speech and Drama students to have signed a proposed action plan for the institution after speaking out about her experiences there.

The London school has acknowledged it has been complicit in systemic racism in the past, and its new principals have said they "personally commit to bringing about lasting and wide-ranging change".

  • 10 Jun 2020